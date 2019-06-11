Liberia: UBA Liberia Wins As "Most Reliable Bank of the Year"

UBA Liberia, Marketing and Corporate Communications Head Melody Mezay-Ketter (middle) received the award on behalf of the bank Managing Director.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia bagged another award, being named the "Most Reliable Bank of the Year" from the Liberty Young Achievers Awards (LYAA), Liberia's biggest platform that celebrates young achievers and institutions making a difference in the society.

Accepting the awards on behalf of the management and staff, Melody Mezay-Ketter, Head of UBA Liberia Marketing and Corporate Communications, thanked the awards committee for the recognition and use the opportunity to highlight the Bank's contribution to the society over the period.

Madam Ketter disclosed that UBA is delighted to operate in an environment where they can be a force for change and impact the lives of many through quality services and Corporate Social Responsibility.

She highlighted the UBA Foundation's "Each One Teach One" initiative, which aims at encouraging the culture of reading on the African Continent through the donation of literatures to Schools in the country.

Beneficiaries of the UBA Foundation's Each One Teach One initiative in recent time include the SOS Children Village, the C. William Brumskine Elementary School, the All Girls Academy and the Lango Lippy High School.

Ketter pointed to the Bank's digital penetration which has safely placed UBA Liberia as the leader in digital banking in Liberia.

UBA Liberia is at present, a leader in the digital banking space in Liberia and is controlling the market in term of local currency ATM machines operations, Visa prepaid cards, MasterCard, etc.

The Bank recently rolled out its new internet banking which allows customers to have access to their account from any location globally.

Customers of UBA Liberia can now also buy airtime and pay electricity bills straight from their UBA accounts.

The event, which was filled with glitz and glamour brought together socialites, politicians, entrepreneurs, advocates students leaders among others.