Ghana: NC Announces Dates for Tiers 1&2 Matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has confirmed dates for the semi final matches of its special competitions aimed at producing representatives for the next editions of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

In the absence of a running league, the NC organized the Tiers 1 and 2 competitions to get Premier League and Division One League (DOL) clubs busy.

Both competitions are at the semi final stages and according to fixtures announced by the NC, the curtain will be drawn on the season on Sunday, June 30 with the finals of the Tier2 competition.

By the new arrangement, Ashantigold will engage Karela United in the first semi final clash of the Tier 1 competition on Saturday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The epic clash between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the other semi final will be honoured the following day after Kotoko agreed to honour the encounter.

Winners of the two semi finals will clash in the final on Sunday, June 23 with the winner booking the ticket for the CAF Champions League.

In the Tier 2, Kotoko has been handed another difficult semi final encounter with regional rivals, Ashantigold on Wednesday, June 19 at a venue yet to be determined by the NC.

It will be followed by the second semi final event in an all DOL clash between Unistar Academy and Nzema Kotoko at a venue yet to be fixed.

The finals will take place on June 30 with the winner set to represent Ghana in the next CAF Confederations Cup.