Ghana: Annan, Ekuban Make Black Stars Final Squad for Afcon 2019

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's dependable goalkeeper, Felix Annan emerged the only locally based player to swerve Coach Kwesi Appiah's axe yesterday as the coach named his 23-man squad for the African Nations Championship (AFCON) in Egypt on June 21.

Annan was selected together with team mate, Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan in the previous 29-man squad which headed to Dubai where the team is camping in preparation for the tournament.

The biggest casualty, however, is FC Porto's striker, Majeed Warris who has struggled to cement his place in the national team in recent times.

Turkey's Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban, Kwabena Owusu of Leganes, Spain) and Samuel Owusu from Serbian side, Cukaricki were among the host of AFCON debutants named by Appiah for the AFCON adventure to break the 37-year trophy drought.

Below is the full list of the Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey).

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).