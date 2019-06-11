Ghana: Hearts Launch Phobia4life Project

Accra Hearts of Oak have launched a supporter-mobilization project, dubbed Phobia4life, which is designed to bring the supporters and management closer to improve communication and coordination.

Phobian4Life will be the only official membership registration drive to bring the club's supporters closer for information sharing and responsive feedbacks without distortion.

It will also aid in collating data such as names, age group, area of residence and telephone numbers of supporters.

Launching the project yesterday at the British Council Hall in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Frederick Moore said it was about effective communication through relationship and understanding each other.

"Phobian4Life will provide us the opportunity to collate a 21st century database of our supporters, allow management to understand their needs, provide management the opportunity to interact directly, allow regular feedback of accurate, reliable club information as well as enjoy monthly E-Newsletter, Hearts App and many more benefits."

Mr. Moore said the project was in line with the club's vision to conform to modern trends where supporters will have a direct link to the club information.

Outgoing National Chapters Committee Chairman of the club, Barima Atuahene said supporters are crucial, critical and pivotal part of the club and believed that the project would help make communication easier and much more effective.

He called on all Hearts supporters to log onto the project to make it worthwhile.

Head coach Kim Grant and skipper Abdul Fatawu Mohammed praised the effort of management to bring the supporters under one umbrella to help push further the course of the players on the field.