9 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NISS - Procedures for Retirement of Security officers are routine

- The Spokesman for the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said in a statement to SUNA that the appointments and procedures for the retirement of officers of the security and intelligence service issued on 8/6/2019 were part of the periodic administrative performance of the security and intelligence services.

NISS official has indicated that the concerned authorities had issued last month a list of promotions for different ranks.

The spokesman has described the move as an annual routine procedure.

