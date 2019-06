Kosti — - A tour of the Sudan News Agency in White Nile State, in the cities of Kosti and Rabak has revealed life is normal in the state and the employees returned to their work on the first day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, on the first day of civil disobedience Announced by the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

SUNA indicated that the majority of banks opened as usual after the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.