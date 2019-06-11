11 June 2019

Nigeria: Lawan Announced as Nigeria's Senate President

Photo: The Guardian
Senator Ahmed Lawan.
By Kemi Busari

Yobe North Senator, Ahmed Lawan, has been announced as Senate President on Nigeria’s Senate President.

Mr Lawan polled 79 votes to beat his closest rival, Ali Ndume, who garnered 28 votes.

The Election of Senate President was held at the first session of the Senate on Tuesday.

After a secret ballot voting, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Mr Lawan’s victory to the cheers of Senators and others in the chamber.

Mr Sani-Omolori said 107 senators cast their votes.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Senator elect, Ahmed Lawan, having scored the highest number of total votes cast is hereby returned duly elected as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Former Senate Leader, Mr Lawan is the favoured candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

His nomination was moved in a motion by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by Adeola Olamilaken of Lagos West.

