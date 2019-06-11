11 June 2019

Nigeria: Lawan Defeats Ndume, Set to Be Announced Nigeria's Senate President

Photo: The Guardian
Senator Ahmed Lawan.
By Kemi Busari

Ahmed Lawan is Nigeria's new Senate President. Mr Lawan defeated his rival and only other candidate, Ali Ndume.

The election of Senate President was held at the first session of the Senate on Tuesday.

Although counting of votes is still on, figures counted by journalists during the sorting shows that Mr Lawan already have above the 54 minimum.

Former Senate Leader, Mr Lawan is the favoured candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

His nomination was moved in a motion by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by Adeola Olamilaken of Lagos West.

