Nigeria: Ndume Congratulates Lawan

Borno Senator, Ali Ndume, appears to have accepted the outcome of Tuesday's election in the Senate.

The top contender for the position of the senate president was seen shaking hands and congratulating his challenger, Ahmed Lawan.

The duo were the only contenders for the position. Mr Lawan prevailed with 79 votes to Mr Ndume's 28.

After the lawmakers cast their votes, counting commenced.

However, while the votes were still being counted, Mr Ndume stood up from his seat to shake the hands of Ahmed Lawan and congratulated him amidst cheers from other lawmakers.

Mr Ahmed was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Shortly afterwards, the Yobe senator was announced winner of the election.

The election of Senate President was held at the first session of the Senate on Tuesday.

After a secret ballot voting, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Mr Lawan's victory to the cheer of Senators and others in the chamber.

Mr Sani-Omolori said 107 senators cast their votes.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Senator elect, Ahmed Lawan, having scored the highest number of total votes cast is hereby returned duly elected as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Mr Lawan, a former Senate Leader, was the favoured candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

His nomination was moved in a motion by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by Adeola Olamilaken of Lagos West.

Mr Ndume was backed by the PDP.