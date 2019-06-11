South Africa: Two Men Killed Minutes Apart in Blackheath, Cape Town

Two men were shot dead within minutes of each other at separate locations in Blackheath in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that a 49-year-old man was shot dead in Heath Road, Austinville at 06:04.

Not long after, at 06:13, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Buttskop Road, opposite a filling station.

The scenes of the two shootings are not far apart, according to Google Maps.

"Crime scene experts are currently on the scenes combing the areas for clues in two separate murder incidents in the Blackheath area," said Van Wyk.

Two cases of murder are being investigated. The motives for the shootings are not yet known.

