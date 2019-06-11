11 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland State Forces Begin Operation Following Militant Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

The troops of Somalia's Puntland state were reported to have launched a large-scale of operation in Bari region after Al-Shabaab captured a key base this week.

The local authorities say the state troops are hunting Al-Shabaab and the ISIL-linked militants in the mountainous areas, where the US military is carrying out drone strikes.

The move came days after Al-Shabaab fighters retook Af-Urur base near Bosaso city after Puntland soldiers withdrew from the area over unknown reasons before the capture.

For years, Puntland has been facing security threats from Al-Shabaab and Islamic State-affiliated faction based in Bari region.

Somalia

Kenya Closes Border With Somalia in Lamu Over Security Concerns

Kenya has closed its border with Somalia in Lamu indefinitely as security operations against Al Shabaab militants… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.