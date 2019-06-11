Somalia: Puntland State Forces Begin Operation Following Militant Attack

The troops of Somalia's Puntland state were reported to have launched a large-scale of operation in Bari region after Al-Shabaab captured a key base this week.

The local authorities say the state troops are hunting Al-Shabaab and the ISIL-linked militants in the mountainous areas, where the US military is carrying out drone strikes.

The move came days after Al-Shabaab fighters retook Af-Urur base near Bosaso city after Puntland soldiers withdrew from the area over unknown reasons before the capture.

For years, Puntland has been facing security threats from Al-Shabaab and Islamic State-affiliated faction based in Bari region.