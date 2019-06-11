11 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Chairs Key Security Meeting

Benadir regional governor Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow has chaired a meeting discussed on way to address security challenges in the capital, Mogadishu.

The meeting which took place at the headquarters of Mogadishu municipality was attended by officials from the Somali government security agencies.

The mayor of Mogadishu said that his administration had been trying to ensure security in the country's capital and reiterated his commitment to continue the effort to restore peace and stability.

Somali government forces have recently stepped up their operations across the city to beef up security and set up checkpoints in main roads where they search the public vehicles to avert Al-Shabaab attacks.

The efforts reduced the frequent Al-Shabab car bombings and assignations in Mogadishu, the seat of the Federal Government of Somalia and African Union Mission [AMISOM].

