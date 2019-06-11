Somalia: Southwest State Leader Sends Stern Warning to Local Forces

The president of Somalia's Southwest State, Abdulaziz Hassan Mohamed who is known as [Lafta-Gareen] has warned his regional forces against harming the civilians in Bay, Lower Shabelle, and Bakool regions.

The leader said that his administration will not tolerate the killing of the unarmed people or harassment against them, vowing tough punishment for any soldier found guilty of mistreatment.

Lafta Gareen has, on the other hand, condemned the latest murder of a Rickshaw driver in the outskirts of Mogadishu over extortion money by a soldier who fled the scene following the shooting.

Southwest state has been stable in the past few months as the regional troops, along with SNA and AMISOM increased routine operations against Al-Shabaab militants.