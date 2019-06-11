Nigeria: Buhari in Closed-Door Meeting With APC Senators-Elect

President Muhammadu Buhari last night held a closed-door meeting with Senators-elect of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The meeting which commenced at about 10 p.m. is holding at the Abuja Sheraton Hotels and is being attended by no fewer than 40 senators.

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and a contender for the office of Senate President, led the senators-elect from his campaign headquarters at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in a white Coaster bus to the venue of the meeting.

The meeting at the instance of President Buhari, may not be unconnected with the ambition of Lawan and the need to conclude all arrangements ahead of the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly today.