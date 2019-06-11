11 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Constitutional Court Meets Legal Teams Over Malawi Elections Case

By Owen Khamula

A five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court is this Friday meeting the legal team of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM as well as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika over the election case.

Patemba: Court to meet parties

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said the court wants to meet the appellants and respondents in the case to chart the way forward.

"The Constitutional Court is now starting hearing case on Friday, 14 June but just want to meet the appellants and respondents of the case," said Patemba.

She said the court has since told MCP and UTM lawyers to hand-over case files to MEC and President Mutharika's legal team before the Friday meeting.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the May 21 highly contentious tripartite election, saying MEC officials deliberately manipulated the votes in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Mutharika.

MEC denies any wrong doing but Mutharika said his votes were also rigged in the central region.

Patemba said the court would set the date for the commencement of the hearing of the case after meeting all the parties involved in the case.

