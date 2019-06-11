Kenya: Weatherman Says Strong Winds to Hit the Indian Ocean

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of strong winds over the eastern part of the country with large waves over the Indian Ocean with rainfall expected to continue falling in most parts of the country.

The weatherman warned that the strong winds of more than 25 knots could pose a danger to fishermen who venture into the waters as they can lead to the capsizing of small boats.

"Those venturing into the ocean should stay warned as the high waves which could rise up to three metres high can easily capsize small boats used by most fishermen," said Deputy Director of Meteorological Services Samwel Mwangi.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast covering between June 11 to 17, cloudy conditions will be experienced over the central highlands including Nairobi with rainfall expected over the Lake Victoria Basin, along Rift Valley highlands and the northwest part of the country.

Over the past week, very heavy rainfall of more than 50mm was recorded over parts of the northwest, highlands west of the Rift Valley and the central highlands with day time temperatures decreasing over most parts of the country.

RAIN

Counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia will experience rains over a few places in the morning, giving way to showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon for the next seven days.

Cool and cloudy mornings with rains over a few places giving way to short sunny intervals will be experienced in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

In the afternoons, showers will be experienced over some places with temperatures dipping to 11 degrees Celsius.

SUNNY INTERVALS

South-eastern lowlands covering Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta counties will experience cool, cloudy mornings with light rains over a few places, giving way to sunny intervals for the rest of the day throughout the forecast period.

Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day in much of the forecast period.

However, morning rains and afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places along the Kenya-Uganda boarder between Saturday and Monday next week.

COASTAL STRIP

The coastal strip of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night throughout the forecast period.

However, showers are expected over a few places in the mornings between Wednesday and Friday in Lamu.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night throughout the next seven days.

NORMAL RAINFALL

For the next two months and half, western highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, parts of central Rift Valley of Nakuru and Nyahururu are likely to receive normal rainfall with a tendency to enhanced rainfall while the coastal strip is likely to experience depressed rainfall.

Most areas in the central highlands including Nairobi will experience cool and cloudy conditions with occasional drizzles or light rains.

The central region is also expected to experience occasional afternoon or night showers emanating from the western region.

"During the June-July-August season, rainfall is normally concentrated over the western region and the coastal strip while rest of the country remains generally dry," said Stella Aura, the Director of Meteorological Services.