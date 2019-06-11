Ghana: Kotoko Man Wants Records to Be Set Straight On Attendance of Hearts-Kotoko Games

A Communications Team member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has suggested to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to print tickets bearing the names of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for their NC Tier 1 semi-final cracker slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Nkoo Joseph, the Kotoko Communication member, says the initiative is to determine which supporters of the two clubs attend games better, especially whenever the two teams clash.

"The NSA will be key here because they can support us get these statistics easily by printing 40 per cent of the tickets in Kotoko's name or colours and do same in respect of Hearts."

According to Mr Joseph, his suggestion was triggered by the initial arrangement that would have given Hearts a lion's share (40 per cent) of the gate proceeds with Kotoko settling for 30 per cent.

With the current arrangement, both teams will pocket 40 per cent of the proceeds in a match that is expected to attract a mammoth crowd.

"I suggest that after 5 pm on Sunday, two agents from both teams and the media should join the NSA representatives for the final verdict as to how many Kotoko and Hearts tickets were purchased," he said, believing that Kotoko would come up tops.

Winner of the one-off game qualifies for the final of the competition.