11 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari, APC Pray Tribunal to Strike Out Suit Filed By Atiku

By Nan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday prayed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to strike out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging his re-election for being fundamentally defective.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Buhari winner of the Feb. 23 Presidential Election.

NAN reports that Atiku and his party had, in their petition, which has INEC, Buhari and the APC as first to third respondents asked the tribunal to nullify Buhari's election on the grounds of alleged malpractices and gross violation of Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

