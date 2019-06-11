Nigeria: 34-Years-Old Emerges Kwara Assembly Speaker

Yakubu Danladi, a 34-year-old representing Ilesha-Gwanara constituency, has emerged the speaker Kwara state house of assembly.

Danladi was nominated by Saheed Popoola of Balogun-Ojomu constituency, Offa local government area of the state.

The new speaker emerged after Abok Ayuba, a 33-year-old final year student of the University of Jos, became the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and 32-year-old Debo Ogundoyin, from Ibarapa east constituency, elected speaker of the Oyo state house of assembly.

The new speakers are one of the beneficiaries of not too young to run which adjusted Nigeria's 1999 constitution which stipulates that the president has to be at least 40, while senators and state governors have to be aged 35 or above.

The bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, however, reduces the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 35, and state governors and senators from 35 to 30. while The age limit for state assembly is 25.