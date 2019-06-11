Nigeria: Omo-Agege Wins Deputy Senate Presidency Election

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress preferred candidate, has been elected as the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate.

Omo Agege defeated the former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu of the People's Democratic party with 68 votes. Ekweremadu polled 39 votes.

Ekweremadu was nominated by Chukwuka Utazi, a member of the PDP, representing Enugu North federal constituency.

Rose Oko, a senator representing Cross River North seconded the motion.

Ahmed Baba Kaita, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Katsina North also nominated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central constituency for Deputy Senate President. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi seconded the motion.

Earlier, Ahmed Lawan, the APC preferred candidate was elected the president of the Nigerian Senate

Lawan defeated PDP's adopted candidate Ali Ndume, also of the APC with 79 votes. Ndume polled only 28 votes.