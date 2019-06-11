Kenya: Police Believe State House Intruder Was Mentally Distressed - Sources

Detectives investigating the Monday security scare at State House, Nairobi following a shooting incident in which an intruder was shot and seriously injured when he scaled a perimeter wall and jumped into the country's most guarded facility are convinced that he may have been mentally distressed.

Senior officers briefed on the progress of the investigations told Capital FM News that based on interrogations so far, "it is evident that this young man is undergoing some challenges."

Cyber-crime detectives from the DCI headquarters were on Tuesday analysing Brian Kibet Bera's social media accounts, including Facebook where he first posted his threats on Monday, before fulfilling them the following day.

Brian's Facebook account was active until Tuesday afternoon when it was taken down by detectives, sources said.

"For someone to sit and write such kind of things and actually proceed to go there the following day, cannot be termed as a normal occurrence," the senior officer said, opting not to be named for fear of reprisals due to the sensitivity of the matter at hand.

"We are talking about State House, not any other compound," another officer said, "this is a facility guarded round the clock by officers from the elite Recce squad of the General Service Unit (GSU)."

So far, police and State House has confirmed that the 25-year-old is a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) where he was pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was in his fifth year.

His father, according to police is a lecturer at a university in Western Kenya.

Sources said investigators are speaking to him and other members of the family to try trace the man's history even as he nurses a gunshot wound at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

At least three students aid to be Brian's close friends had been contacted on Tuesday to help in the investigations as detectives seek to understand his social background and behaviour in campus.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that Brian was shot for trespass.

"The student, who climbed over one of the State House gates, was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop," Kanze said of the incident that occurred at 4.05 pm near Gate B.

"The suspect was booked at Kileleshwa Police Station vide Ob No. 39 before he was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment," she said. "Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the trespass and appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion." Police intend to charge him with trespass.

Kanze has reminded the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act.

For that reason, she said, no person is allowed access to the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority.

There was no immediate statement or comment from Police Headquarters in Nairobi, but our sources have confirmed that Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai was immediately briefed about the incident that is considered a serious security threat.

Also briefed is the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who is in the United States.