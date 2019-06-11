South Africa: Three Trucks and Container Office Torched in KZN

A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated by Nottingham SAPS after three trucks and a container office were set alight on a private site in Balgowan, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the complainant, who was patrolling the private site at Curry's Post, noticed two people moving around the premises at 00:45 on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after he spotting the two people, the complainant noticed that the trucks and the office were burning, Mbele said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, but police said there were allegations that it was related to an ongoing dispute at the site.

Mbele told News24 that the incident did not take place on the N3 freeway and that it was, therefore, not related to ongoing tensions between truck owners and drivers in the province.

