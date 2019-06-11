Cameroon: Ligue 1 - Canon, Bamboutos, Panthere Join Top Tie

The teams qualified for the first division championship at the end of the last playing day of the play-offs that took place on Sunday June 9, 2019.

The three newly promoted teams in the national Ligue 1 championship are now known. In the Ligue 2 Play-Offs, Canon Sportif of Yaounde, Bamboutos FC of Mbouda and Panthere Sportive of Nde will play in the top tier of the national championship next season.

The teams obtained their tickets into Ligue one after recording victories during the last playing day of the national play-offs on Sunday June 9, 2019. Canon Yaounde had an easy win 31 over Renaissance of Ngoumou at the FECAFOOT Training Centre Odza to secure their place in the national First Division Championship. Bamboutos of Mbouda beat AS FAP 2-1 at the Yaounde Military Stadium.

Relegated to the Second Division last season following a FIFA decision, Bamboutos FC was able to overpower AS FAP to come back to the Ligue 1 championship. Panthere Sportive of Nde beat Leopard of Douala 1-0 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium Number One to win a ticket for Ligue 1. Following the victory Panthere Sportive of Nde has not only returned to the national first Division Championship but has ended the season as champions of the Second Division Play-Offs. Panthere of Nde were handed the trophy of the championship title by the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League, Pierre Semengue.

At the end of the game the President of Panthere Sportive of Nde, Jules François Famawa said Panthere will travel to Europe in the days ahead where they will play friendly matches in Spain and Portugal. Coach Kamdem Charles of Panthere said his objective was to bring the team to Ligue one and he got his objective. The promoted teams are not new in the Ligue 1 championship. Canon Sportif of Yaounde, Bamboutos of Mbouda and Panthere Sportive of Nde are well known in the Ligue 1 championship