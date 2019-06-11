Cameroon: Construction of Bamenda-Babadjou Road - Minister Gives Fresh Assurance

This was during a three-day evaluation meeting to assess the level of execution of 78 road infrastructure projects across the country.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi has given fresh assurance that the Bamenda-Babadjou road will be constructed in due time. He was speaking in Yaounde, Monday June 10, 2019, as he opened a three-day evaluation meeting to assess the level of execution of some 78 road infrastructure projects across the country. According to the Minister, works will advance from the Babadjou end of the stretch in the West Region, which has no security problem.

Minister Nganou Djoumessi said a social impact assessment of the project, ordered by their financial partner - World Bank, is on course by a local consultancy firm. "After the assessment, if the outcome is positive, which I think it will be, works will immediately begin from the Up Station (Bamenda) end of the stretch," Nganou Djoumessi said. The result of the study is expected to be ready by June 15.

The public works boss said special measures will be taken to beat the security threat in the North West Region as government is determined in its development drive and to enable the population enjoy good roads. The Minister of Public Works has called on the population to remain calm and rest assured the road will be done.

Meanwhile, the North West Regional Delegate of Public Works, Forsuh Wilfred Jing has said the Ring Road in the North West Region is passable from all directions, but for some bridges that have been destroyed by armed separatists. He cited specifically bridges destroyed in Bamali and Ndop but did not give the total number of bridges which have been cut off. Government plans to reconstruct the destroyed bridges as feasibility stu dies are ongoing.

The North West Region has a total of 4,200km of road network, 350km of which are paved. Until Wednesday, stakeholders to include officials of the Ministry of Public Works, control engineers, road construction and civil engineering companies, amongst others will examine some 78 road infrastructure projects being executed.

Of the projects, 38 involve the construction of major road, two concerns expressways, 23 related to the execution of peripheral road works, five concern the maintenance of communal road networks, 5 related to the maintenance of National Road No. 1, 3 and 5 and 2 for the change of culverts. Some of the road projects which will come under review include the Batchenga-Ntui-Yoko-Lena-Tibati road, Maroua-Bogo road, and YaoundeDouala road.