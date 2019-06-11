Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Expansion of Tete Water Supply

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 11 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday officially launched a project to expand the water supply network in the western city of Tete, and the nearby town of Moatize.

This expansion is planned to bring clean water to a further 100,000 people by the end of 2010. It will cost 45 million US dollars, financed by the World Bank. It is part of the WASIS II project, budgeted at 165 million dollars, intended to expand water supply in Beira, Nacala, Tete and Moatize.

"The project will result in 20,000 new domestic connections which will benefit about 106,000 consumers in Tete and Moatize", declared Nyusi at the launch ceremony.

He said the project includes drilling 27 boreholes, building a mains pipeline from Tete to Moatize, and building a second pipeline from boreholes in the Revobue valley to Tete city.

The previous investments in water supply were in 1995 in Tete and 2016 in Moatize. Population growth, and the expansion of economic infrastructures, has put pressure on water supply since 1995, such that the demand for water is outstripping the supply capacity.

The current system provides 44,000 cubic metres of water a day. The new project will add a further 14,000 cubic metres a day.

Nyusi said that this project, alongside the PRAVIDA (Water for Life) programme launched last year, mean that the government is complying in full with the drinking water targets laid down in its five year programme for 2015-2019.

"As you can note, through concrete actions we are implementing our Five Year Programme", the President added. "We intend to build a healthy Mozambique, through the expansion and improvement of the distribution of drinking water".

Nyusi also addressed rallies in Tsangano and Zumbo districts, where he stressed that unity among Mozambicans is the determinant factor for the country to overcome the enemies of peace and development. He urged all Mozambicans to unite in the struggle against terrorist groups who are destabilising some areas in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"My great appeal is for unity", he declared. "We Mozambicans should not be distracted because there are those who do not like the growth and development of Mozambique. There are others who are envious. There are those who are greedy - they want everything for themselves. They may be Mozambicans or outsiders".

Nyusi said that, in his meetings with the public, he has received messages of encouragement to continue his efforts to achieve a definitive peace with the former rebel movement Renamo. He declared that the demilitarisation or Renamo, and the demobilisation and disarming of its militia should be completed in August.

In Zumbo, the westernmost district in the country, he said the government intends to build a road that will link Zumbo to the Indian Ocean. He also formally inaugurated the Zumbo secondary school, attended by around 800 pupils, taught by 26 teachers.