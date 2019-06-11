Tanzania: Land Rent Defaulters Face Tough Times Ahead As Tanzania Minister Sounds Alarm

Dodoma — The government said on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 that defaulters of land rent will find the going tough until they pay the accumulated arrears.

"For you public institution, we will confiscate your vehicles and close your offices until you pay the rent. We will make you suffer," the Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development minister, Mr William Lukuvi said.

He was speaking during a meeting with heads of public and private institutions and companies as well as owners of industrial and commercial plots with accumulated land rents arrears.

The meeting was a deliberate move by the government to collect up to Sh200 billion in accumulated land rent arrears.

Most of the arrears have been accumulated by public institutions.

Mr Lukuvi wondered why most institutions were able to pay water and electricity bills but the same institutions dodge when it comes to payment of land rent

"We have information that you factor in land rents in your annual budgets but you end up diverting the cash to other areas. We need the money paid... We are willing to give you time so you can negotiate on how to pay the arrears but ultimately, you must pay," he said.