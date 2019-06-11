10 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Badr Airlines operates normally

Khartoum — Badr Aviation's Chief Executive (CEO) Ahmed Abu Shaera has affirmed that the company has been operating normally, describing their work as a national duty that obliges them to serve citizens (patients, pilgrims, expatriates).

The CEO of Badr Airlines referred, in a statement to (SUNA), toi the importance of the transfer of the employees working abroad so as not to lose their jobs. Regarding the workers of the company, he stressed that they are working with all seriousness and understanding to the need of the citizen.

