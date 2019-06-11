Sudan: Banks operate normally in Khartoum

Khartoum — Banks in Khartoum witnessed a normal movement of their daily activities including their employees, clients and customers on the second day of the civil disobedience.

The survey, which was carried out by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), revealed that the banks operate normally and the civil disobedience has no serious effect. The survey confirmed that all bank's employees were doing their duty as well as the smooth flow of the customers and service seekers to and from banks.

SUNA investigation also revealed presence of the citizens in front of a number of ATMs in Khartoum city to meet their needs after they were fed with banknotes. The official spokesman of the Central Bank said, in a statement to (SUNA) Saturday, that the Central Bank and the banks would start their work immediately after the holiday of Eid al-Fitr and would meet the demands of all clients and customers.