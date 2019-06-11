Tanzania: E-Payment System Saluted As Superb

THE Government e-Payment Gateway have been a blessing for The National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) since it has easy operations and increase efficiency.

NBAA Marketing and Communications Officer, Ms Magreth Kageya told the 'Daily News' that since NBAA joined the Government electronic payment system in October 2018, it has made reconciliation much easier than it was before.

She said the electronic payment system has also reduced queues and congestion in banks and at the institute when they are to serve the applicants with bank payment slip.

"The system has made it easier for the students as well as lecturers and other personnel especially close to examinations and deadline time when students have to submit fees payment slips for clearance," she said.

On the contrary, under the electronic payment system, the students through the NBAA portal, can open the app, see their billing and make payment online through mobile money or sim-banking.

She called upon NBAA affiliates and stakeholders to embrace the technology by getting their billing and make payment through the electronic payment system which is easier, faster and time saving.

For increased accounting and auditing efficiency in public entities, NBAA has introduced Diploma in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

She said the course is meant for CPA and Master's Degree holders in public services to equip them with the new trends within the accounting and auditing circles.

Ms Kageya said the course is currently on offer in Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar centres.