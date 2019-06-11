Angola At Regional Copyright Meetings

Luanda — Angola is attending in Nairobi, Kenya, from 10th to 14th of this month, three high-level regional meetings on copyright and related rights, organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

The country is represented by the National Director of Copyright and Related issues, Barros Licença.

These are WIPO regional meetings for African Heads of Copyright Offices, on the 10th and 11th, regional seminar for the African Copyright Group, in the area of Libraries, Archives, Museums, and Teaching and Research Institutions on 12th and 13th March, and the International Conference on Least Developed Countries and Developing Countries on Copyright and Public Sector Information Management, on the 14th of this month.

The WIPO regional meeting aims to promote dialogue and formulate a strategy for Africa to move forward on the continent. The focus will be on identifying practical measures that will enable creative industries in the region to benefit from the international copyright protection system in a sustainable manner, particularly in the digital environment.

The WIPO Regional Seminar for the African Group in the Copyright Area on Libraries, Archives, Museums and Educational and Research Institutions will focus on the specific practical experiences of libraries, archives, museums and educational institutions in the region, in the area of exceptions and limitations, and the specificities of the African region.

The WIPO International Conference on Least Developed and Developing Countries on Copyright and Public Sector Information Management will serve to raise awareness on information-related issues in the copyright sector. It will provide a forum for discussion and sharing of existing policies implemented by member states.