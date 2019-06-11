Angola: President Reiterates Commitment to Law-Abiding State

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço reiterated Monday the country's commitment to build a Law-abiding State based on political pluralism, democratic co-existence and economic freedom.

The president was addressing an opening ceremony of the 5th Congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa, running until Thursday, in the country's capital, Luanda

João Lourenço recalled the ongoing reform in the judicial sector, with the creation of district courts, new Penal and Criminal Procedure codes.

The President also focused on the country's first Municipal elections, under preparation across the country.

According to him, this process will allow a more direct participation of the citizens in the solution to local problems and ensure harmonious development of the country, starting from the Municipalities.

He expected that judicial actors would take over the protection of fundamental rights.

He added that it was up to the judges, in a Law-abiding State, to handle the justice-related issues, seen as a social wellbeing that needs the State protection.

To him, the Constitutional Courts are part of a global political project.

This entails efficient and impartial justice, free from any trace of corruption, favoritism or nepotism, which still plague many African countries.

In his speech, João Lourenço said he believed that the ongoing debate could contribute to consolidating the Law-abiding State, in an increasingly inclusive Africa with access to education, health, housing, security, and employment, freedom of movement, Churches and among others.

Stressing the Court's role, the President said that both independence and impartiality of judges were crucial to the stability of the countries.

João Lourenço defended permanent strengthening of the constitutional judiciary, seen as priority for the strengthening of democracy in the African continent.

The Angolan head of State hopes that the event can allow the exchange of experiences between the different African countries, in the promotion and defence of democratic ideas and guarantee of respect and dignity for human.

To him, the event follows the acknowledgement of the Angola due to its commitment to the political and constitutional progress.