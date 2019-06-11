11 June 2019

International Rescue Committee (New York)

Uganda: IRC Responds to News of Ebola Spread to Uganda

Photo: U.S. Centers for Diseaase Control and Prevention
African countries have been more scientific about containing Ebola than many other places, noting that Ebola is not spread by air, water or casual contact - only by contact with bodily fluids from a visably ill person. Uganda is using surveillance of everyone it sees crossing the border from Congo and is treating the first confirmed case.
press release

Kampala — This evening, the Uganda Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of Ebola in the country. The IRC is extremely alarmed by this development, but our teams in Uganda have been training and preparing for this possibility, working in infection prevention and control and training health clinics in the country to recognize symptoms and safely triage and transfer suspected cases to Ebola treatment center

We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to support communities and national and international efforts to contain the outbreak. The IRC has been working to combat the disease in North Kivu and Ituri, DRC since the outbreak was declared in August last year. The spread of Ebola across the international border is a clear signal that the international community must reset and redouble its efforts.

