Uganda: One Case of Ebola Confirmed in Uganda

Photo: U.S. Centers for Diseaase Control and Prevention

African countries have been more scientific about containing Ebola than many other places, noting that Ebola is not spread by air, water or casual contact - only by contact with bodily fluids from a visably ill person. Uganda is using surveillance of everyone it sees crossing the border from Congo and is treating the first confirmed case.

A five-year-old boy is being treated for Ebola in Uganda, the first case since an outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo 10 months ago, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has said.

"The confirmed case is a 5-year-old Congolese child who traveled from the DRC with his family on 9th June 2019. The child and his family entered the country through Bwera Border post and sought medical care," Aceng said in a press conference at 9:00pm on Tuesday.

Aceng says the Ministry of health and World Health Organisation have sent a team to Kasese District to trace likely cases and vaccinate those who may have come into contact with the patient.

Uganda has been on high alert since the outbreak in the eastern DRC, where more than 2,000 cases of the highly contagious virus have been recorded, two-thirds of which have been fatal.