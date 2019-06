Tanzania: Diamond's Mum Lashes Out At Cheating Lover for Fathering Child With Sidechick

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram

Tanzanian bongo artist, Diamond Platnumz with his mother Sandra Dangote.

Diamond Platnumz's mother Sandra Kasim has blasted her lover Rally Jones for cheating on her and impregnating a much younger woman.

The woman in question, who has only been identified as Sharifa, is reported to have given birth recently.

However, Sandra says she still loves Jones.

In an audio that has been doing round in Tanzania's social media space, Sandra is heard blasting her younger lover in a phone call interview with unknown female interviewer.

In the conversation, Sandra who notes that she is legally married to Jones.

'WEDLOCK'

She responds to every single question thrown at her and even asks to be probed further.

While at it, Sandra brags of her famous children stating that she isn't concerned any bit with the child sired by her lover outside their 'marriage'.

Sandra goes ahead to say that should Jones want to sire more babies outside 'wedlock', then he might just go on.

Here are excerpts of the phone interview:

Interviewer: Ulisikia habari za mwanamke aliyezaa naye?

Sandra: Simjui aliyezaa hata kama kazaa sio mke, mimi ni mke najulikana kote. Kama anataka azae tu, hakatazwi mtu kuzaa halafu mimi sio tasa, watoto ninao na tena wanajulikana dunia nzima. Wanalinufaisha jiji, sasa mimi mtoto wake atanishughulisha nini? Ndio kwanza mchanga kama kazaliwa. Hanibabaishi chochote hata kama ni mwanamke ako naye hanibabaishi. Hana mbele wala nyuma mimi sio muuza uchi. Mimi nakaa kwangu na nina familia na ninajiheshimu na nina kila kitu. Kama alichepuka akaenda kuzaa azae tu.

Interviewer: Na mahaba yenu moto moto?

Sandra: Kama yote.

Interviewer: Safi sana safi sana... Dr Sandra...

Sandra: Ndio mimi mke hali wa ndoa akitokea mwingine feki.

Interviewer: Kumbe mlishafunga ndoa mama?

Sandra: Kama unapajua kwangu uje nikuonyeshe cheti cha ndoa.

Interviewer: Asante mama nakupenda.

Sandra: Umemaliza au unalingine unataka nikupe?

Interviewer: Nimemaliza mama, asante.

Sandra: Haya wajue wanangu masupasta wanalitikisa jiji.