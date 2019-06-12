Sudan: Eight Killed, Dozens Wounded By Militiamen in Darfur Banditry

Wadi Salih / Tawila / Nyala — At least six people were shot dead and nine others wounded in bandit attacks by a group of paramilitaries on villages in Wadi Salih locality in Central Darfur during the past two days. 15 were wounded in an armed robbery in North Darfur.

El Shafee Abdallah, coordinator of the Central Darfur camps for the displaced, told Radio Dabanga that a group of government-backed militiamen riding in vehicles, camels and horses repeatedly attacked the villages in Deleig administrative unit, north of Garsila, on Sunday and Monday.

Mohamed Ramadan, Adam El Nour, Zakariya Ibrahim, Abdelaziz Adam, and Nour Souli were shot dead inside a mosque. Abdallah Hamo was killed in front of a police station.

Abdallah said that the militiamen then attacked the districts of Jabarona and El Tawahin districts of Deleig, the Southern Camp for the displaced, as well as the market of Deleig.

He explained that they also burned houses and some shops and looted people's property and the contents of some shops.

He explained that this attack coincided with the start of the comprehensive civil disobedience action called for by the Alliance for Freedom and Change in Deleig.

Armed robbery

At least 15 people were wounded by gunfire in an armed robbery of two commercial vehicles near Tarne area west of Khazan Tunjur in Tawila locality, North Darfur, on Sunday.

Passengers told Radio Dabanga that on Sunday members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main militia, on two Land Cruisers along with 15 other armed men on camels opened fire on the two vehicles while they were on their way to Deribat near Tarne, which resulted in wounding 15 passengers and then looted the goods loaded onto the vehicles.

In South Darfur, two people were shot dead in Nyala in an armed robbery of their vehicle on Sunday evening.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.