Nigeria: Falcons Target Victory Over Korea to Avoid Early Exit

The Super Falcons have said they are rearing to go for the maximum points as they battle Korea this afternoon in their second group match in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The African champions lost their opening match 0-3 to the host country France and must avoid another defeat, if they are to stand any chance of progressing.

Consequently, the nine-time African champions will throw all their firewoods into the furnace when they file out against their counterparts at Stade des Alpes in the city of Grenoble.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby and team medics yesterday ruled veteran defender Faith Michael out of the tournament.

The Pitea IF of Sweden defender was injured in a clash with goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi during Saturday's 0-3 loss to Norway and will take no further part in the championship, no matter how far the African champions get.

The team again trained at the Stade Eugène Thenard on the Avenue du General de Charles Gaulle, on Tuesday, and apart from Michael, the remaining 22 players are rearing to go against the Far East Asians.

Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will be saddled with the assignment of getting the goals that will keep Falcons' hopes of remaining in France beyond 17th June.

While Nigeria and Korea DPR have squared up to each other on two occasions at the FIFA World Cup (one win each way), it is a first meeting for the Super Falcons and the Koreans of the south.