South Africa: Is Ace Magashule's Credit Card About to Be Swallowed By the ATM?

analysis

It has now been all but confirmed that the ANC is conducting an investigation into whether some of its top officials were involved in the formation of the African Transformation Movement, a party that campaigned against the ANC for votes. The significance of this investigation is obvious, and it appears to be all about the secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule. If this investigation were to find a smoking gun, his position would be untenable.

Such an event could lead to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's ouster, and the balance of power would move back in President Cyril Ramaphosa's favour. There is much road to traverse here, but at the least, this situation could put Magashule on the back foot. Again.

The first report about the investigation into Magashule came from News24. It said that Magashule was being investigated for his role in the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and that the people conducting that investigation were former president Kgalema Motlanthe and former speaker of the National Assembly Frene Ginwala.

While there was no confirmation of this investigation from Luthuli House (where Magashule is in charge of communications), there was no denial either. And it is the lack of...