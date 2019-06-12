Kenya: State House Speaks On JKUAT Student Who Was Shot After Trespass

State House has confirmed a Monday evening incident where a JKUAT student was shot and wounded after he trespassed at the president's residence .

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student Brian Kibet Bera 25, was arrested for trespass.

Kanze warned that State House is a designated protected area and no one is allowed to access the premise without permission.

"The student who climbed over one of the State House gates was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop," read part her statement.

KNIFE THREAT

The Monday incident occurred at 4:05PM. Police officers shot at at the student after he threatened them with a knife.

State House said investigations to "establish the motive of the trespass and appropriate action will be taken".

In a series of Facebook posts, the former Nairobi School alumni threatened to sneak into State House and execute a 'spiritual mission'.

Mr Brian Kibet Bera is a top student at the university but had recently threatened to drop out. Reason? He posted on social media that learning was torture and spiritually satanic.

"I am dropping out of school. Schooling is torture and spiritually satanic. It drives me away from God," he posted on Facebook.

He is a man who never shies from bragging about his academic achievements. He once declared his pride in being a 'Bsc Mechanical Engineering student 5th year second semester student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology' which was an achievement of pure hard work.

"I got 407 marks went to Nairobi School where I woke up at 3:00 am to read on many days," he posted.

DISILLUSIONED WITH EDUCATION

His recent Facebook posts though betray a bright student who had become disillusioned with education.

He posted a photo of students receiving certificates during their graduation who later leave the scene through a 'unemployment' door. He even suggested of 'better being a farm boy'.

His friends describe him as a bright student.

"He is a bright chap but what has happened is even shocking that he could do it. Wish someone could have stopped him," said James Kimani, a JKUAT.

One friend wrote on Facebook; "I just can't believe this Brian Bera was and is my school and year mate at Patch Nairobi School. Something must be wrong somewhere I wish him a quick recovery."

Brian had recently been posting Bible verses and even warning the public that "those who fear death were not supposed to be 'apostles of Jesus Christ".