12 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: After Months of Pain, a Truce - and Six Reopened Soweto Taxi Ranks

By Chanel Retief

Jacob Mamabolo, newly installed Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, has signed an agreement with Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and Witwatersrand Taxi Association for the reopening of taxi ranks and routes that were closed by violence in early March. The department plans to conduct an investigation into routes and is confident that the agreement will be implemented.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo has announced the reopening of the six Soweto taxi ranks as well as the routes that were closed as a result of taxi violence in early March. The ranks and routes will be operating again from Tuesday 18 June 2019.

Mamabolo has been in talks with the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata). The three parties set out an agreement to chart the way forward for the operation of the ranks and routes.

Earlier this year, a dispute arose amid the ongoing conflict between members of the two taxi associations. The violence posed a threat to commuters who travelled on these routes, as well as the residents of Soweto. In response, the previous Road and Transport MEC, Ismail Vadi, closed the ranks and routes.

