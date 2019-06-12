Nigeria: Govt Diverts Abuja Roads for June 12 Celebrations

To ease the flow of traffic on Democracy Day celebration, the Presidential Planning Committee for the June 12, 2019 celebration has announced road diversion today in Abuja.

Chairman Planning Committee & Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha announced this in a statement in Abuja.

The road diversion which commences from midnight on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to 3 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019, are listed below.

A) Diversion 'A' Water Board/Deeper Life Junction;

B) Diversion 'B' Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters-DPO Mpape;

C) Diversion 'C' FCDA by Finance Headquarters;

D) Diversion 'D' Bayelsa House;

E) Diversion 'D' Gana-Transcorp Hilton;

F) Diversion 'F' NITEL Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way;

G) Diversion 'G' Kur Mohammed by Benue House;

H) Diversion 'H' NNPC Tower;

I) Diversion 'I' Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge;

J) Diversion 'J' Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge;

K) Diversion 'K' FCDA by POWA

L) Diversion 'L' Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 Arm Zone);

M) Diversion 'M' Flyover by Jaiz Bank.