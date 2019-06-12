Botswana: Athletes Off to Beach Games

Gaborone — Team Botswana left on June 10 for Sal, Cape Verde, where they will compete at the inaugural African Beach Games from June 14-23.

Botswana will compete in karate and basketball only despite the fact that the games comprise of basketball, beach handball, coastal rowing, beach tennis, beach volleyball, karate, kite surfing and open water swimming.

Speaking at the sendoff ceremony in Gaborone on Monday, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama said he was happy that Botswana managed to send two teams despite financial constraints.

"But the challenge that we have, has to be measured against expectations of the various codes and the athletes in each codes," he said.

Also, Khama said they celebrate that the team was gender balanced and urged them to enjoy the games and leave a lasting impression.

At times, he said winning eludes the country despite all efforts done. "But there is something else behind that; it's how we develop a team and I think that is something we should be very mindful of," he said.

The minister said he was also aware that preparations and facilities in the country were not the best in the world.

Furthermore, Khama said 60 per cent of the country's population was youth adding that government needs to put adequate funding to support them.

Botswana National Olympic Committee president, Botsang Tshenyego said the organisation only managed to send two teams to the games due to resource constraints.

He remained hopeful that things would improve in the next edition, so that they could send more teams.

Team Botswana comprises of Tshiamo Maswabi, Katlego Tlale, Natasha Lopang and Gaone Gabobofane, who will be representing Botswana in Basketball 3x3.

Karate women team is made up of Lame Hetanang, Entle Maungwa and Centy Kgosikoma.

The men's karate team comprises of Tlotlang Ponatshego, Ofentse Bakwadi and Thebe Duna

<i>Source : BOPA</i>