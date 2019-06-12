Angola: MPs Hear Angolan Writers Concerns

Luanda — Members with 7th Commission of National Assembly Tuesday pledged to assess and follow closely the concerns of Patronage Law and infrastructure at the Angolan Association of Writers ( UEA) for better functionality of the sector.

The MPs made the pledge during their first visit to UEA, in the wake of the concerns of the institution's representatives.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the leader of the Commission in charge of Culture, Religious, Media, Youth and Sports issues, Nuno Carnaval, said the meeting aimed to learn of cultural organisations based in Luanda.

In turn, Luís Candjimbo, chairman of the UEA Assembly Board, drew attention to the problems related to money shortage and internal policies, adding that such issues ended up conditioning the Angolan integration in the African continent, with cultural diffusion.

Recently, the 7th Commission called for dialogue and a closer approach for solution to the persistent conflict caused by

the elections in the National Union of Artists and Composers - Sociedad de Autores (UNAC-SA).

The Angolan Writers' Union was proclaimed on December 10, 1975.

UEA's goals is to defend Angolan culture as a heritage of the Nation and strengthen ties with the literature and the arts of other African peoples.