Angola: Higher Education Minister Stresses Gains in Joining Sasscal

Luanda — Angola has benefited from support of the Southern Africa Science Service Center for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL).

The recognition was expressed Tuesday by minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo.

Angola, which joined the platform in 2009, benefited, in the period 2013/2018, from 19 scholarships, of which two doctorates, 12 master's degrees and the other undergraduate, the minister said.

The minister also referred to rehabilitation of 21 automatic meteorological stations under the National Institute of Meteorology (INAMET), based mainly on the southern region of the country (Namibe, Huíla and Cunene).

She also spoke of the improvement of working conditions in biodiversity areas in the parks of Cameia, Bicuar , Iona, Kusseque (Tchitembo), Caiundo and Tundavala.

She mentioned the installation of six observatories, as well as several scientific publications and written articles with the participation of Angolan researchers, also as part of the benefits of the country's accession to SASSCAL.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop on the financing of scientific research projects, the minister said such infrastructures supporting scientific research have enabled data on atmospheric physics (temperature, precipitation and relative air humidity).

In the first phase, ran from 2013 to 2018, Angola had a funding of 23 million Euros.

While the second stage, which starts in August, is estimate at EUR 10 million.

The amount will be earmarked for development of research itself, with EUR 3 million for capacity building, both at the level of human capacity and infrastructure.

Scientific researchers, faculty and PhD students and PhD students can be registered in the preparation phase of the dissertation, whose themes are related to the main scientific research areas of SASSCAL: Water, Climate Change, Biodiversity, Agriculture and Forestry.

Funded by German Government, SASSCAL was created in 2009 and is focuses on scientific research, capacity building, services and products to respond to changes.