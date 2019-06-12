12 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 6 SAPS Anti-Gang Unit Members Shot in Cape Town

By Riaan Grobler

Six members of the South African Police Service's Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) were shot and injured as they were tracing suspects in Samora Machel, Cape Town, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the members, who were on a tracing operation in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement, had just apprehended one person allegedly linked to recent murders in Samora Machel.

"As the members were searching for another suspect, also sought for serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks," Potelwa said.

"Two members suffered serious injury and four others were also wounded. They have all been admitted to hospital.

"The area is difficult to access with a terrain that is poorly lit and [which has] shacks erected close to each other. Unfortunately, the area is also a hideout for dangerous criminals. A recent spate of murders took place in the area."

According to Potelwa, trauma counselling is being offered to AGU members and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

This is a developing story.

