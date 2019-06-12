South Africa: Heat Rises for Magashule, the ANC's Top Liability, and Master Survivor (So Far)

analysis

The news that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is to be investigated by the ANC over his alleged involvement in the launching of a rival political party may be a sign that the heat is finally being turned up on the ANC's seemingly Teflon-coated SG. The ANC's internal investigation is only the tip of the iceberg: Magashule is facing a dizzying array of other claims of misconduct that even he may not be able to out-run forever.

When News24 broke the news on the morning of Tuesday 11 June 2019 that the ANC is to investigate Ace Magashule over his alleged involvement in the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) party, civil society group Outa tweeted a question probably foremost on many minds:

"But more importantly, when will [the ANC] probe Ace Magashule for his role in the massive looting in the Free State?"

If Magashule was indeed found to have helped launch the ATM, and his career within the ANC ended as a consequence, it would be a result analogous to Al Capone being taken down for tax evasion. The allegations against Magashule have been simmering/boiling for well over a decade and now amount to a rap sheet which...