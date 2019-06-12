South Africa: Anti Gang Unit Comes Under Attack in Samora Machel

press release

Six members of the Anti Gang Unit were shot and injured as they were tracing suspects in Samora Machel, Nyanga in the early hours of this morning. The members who were on a tracing operation in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement had just apprehended one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in Samora Machel. As the members were searching for another suspect also sought for serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks.

Two members suffered serious injury and four others were also wounded. They have all been admitted to hospital.

The area is difficult to access with a terrain that is poorly lit and shacks erected close to each other. Unfortunately, the area is also a hide-out for dangerous criminals. Recently a spate of murders took place in the area.

Trauma counselling is currently offered to AGU members and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.