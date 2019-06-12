South Africa: Another Hawks Impersonator Arrested

press release

A 30-year-old former police officer who is serving a 15-year sentence for several armed robberies at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre is expected to appear at the Cullinan Magistrate's Court today for impersonation and extortion.

The former TRT police official who masqueraded as a Brigadier from the Hawks was traced and arrested on Tuesday after several high ranking police officials and other private individuals complained that they were allegedly being intimated and extorted to pay millions of rands.

He allegedly claimed that he had incriminating evidence against them and demanded large sums of money in exchange for destroying case dockets.

The intimidation and alleged extortion was referred to the Serious Organised Investigation team who after months of probing led them to the correctional centre and confiscated cell phones and various simcards. It has not been established if he was working with other individuals at the centre.

Last month the Hawks arrested 40-year-old Gabriel Paul who also impersonated a senior investigator. Paul abandoned his bail application on 05 June 2019. Investigations are still underway to link him to other cases of fraud and impersonation. He will appear on 16 July 2019 at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court.

Other similar investigations are at an advanced stage and more arrests were expected soon.