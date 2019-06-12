Namibia: Nac Will Not Renew Airnam Agreement

The Namibia Airports Company has informed Air Namibia that it will not renew its ground handling agreement for Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The NAC gave the national airline six months to cease its operations as ground handler at the airport in a letter seen by Nampa. The notice is effective from 1 June 2019. The airports company also demanded that the national airline settle its account by the exit date. NAC's chief executive officer Bisey /Uirab stated in the letter dated 22 May 2019 that the NAC observed non-compliance with regards to the payment of the consideration fee as per the agreement, and as such, the airline's account constantly reflected arrears over the years.

"The NAC will call for a national bidding process for ground handling services in due course. You are more than welcome to participate in the competitive bidding process to be advertised in the local print media," /Uirab said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the national airline has also suspended all flights between Windhoek and Luanda, and several daily flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town after three of its Airbus A319 aircraft were seized in South Africa and Cyprus due to unpaid debt.

Efforts to obtain comment from Xavier Masule, who is Air Namibia's interim managing director, and its head of corporate communications, Paul Nakawa, were fruitless as their mobile phones were not reachable. - Nampa