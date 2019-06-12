South Africa: Corruption Is Eating the ANC's Soul - Can Ramaphosa Save It?

analysis

In 24 years, the ANC and various leaders have been mired in 21 scandals for which there has been almost zero legal or ethical accountability. Can Cyril Ramaphosa get rid of corruption networks still ripping the party apart as the fightback gains pace?

A month after the general election and the ANC is in a factional war with President Cyril Ramaphosa looking weak and indecisive in the face of a fightback campaign by the state capture networks, now organising across party lines and within institutions in the state.

A Daily Maverick special report on malfeasance in the ANC has found that the party has been repurposed by graft: from a liberation movement to a party of government, it is in many aspects today associated with patronage and corruption. The current fight between the faction led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the broader reform group led by President Cyril Ramaphosa can be explained in a single theme - whether or not the imperative to accumulate through the party can be stopped and redefined by an ethos of service.

The jury is out.

In 24 years, the ANC has come to be defined not by running a capable state or by...