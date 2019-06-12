Nigeria: We Are 90 Minutes Away From Winning NPFL's Title, Says Abdullah

Coach Usman Abdullah of Enyimba says his team is looking forward to beating hard-fighting Akwa United to win the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Play-Off, which enters the last day today at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Enyimba currently top the Super Six table with nine points, followed by Kano Pillars on eight points, Akwa United with six points, Rangers International five points, the defending champions, Lobi Stars with four points, and Ifeanyi Ubah, which is yet to record a point.

Abdullah told The Guardian yesterday that he was happy that his team were on top of the table, adding Enyimba had all it takes to win the title and return to the CAF Champions League, which they last featured four years ago.

"We are happy that we are in the lead of the NPFL Play-Off and what that means is that we are in the driving seat to winning the title again, and once we are able to beat Akwa United in tomorrow's match then we don't need to wait for any other result.

"This is the last chance we have got and so far it has favoured us. So, the most important thing is to go out there and get the three points. Though we are expecting a good fight, winning the encounter is the only thing we can do to get into the position of winning the title," he said.

Abdullah, who said his boys were determined to make the best of the opportunity of playing in the Champions League, added they knew that only 90 minutes against Akwa United stood between them and their ambition.

"The boys know they are almost there and by the grace of God, we will achieve it. "Though it will not be an easy game, we know also that Akwa United have been struggling to get a continental slot. We will give them a good fight because there have always been a lot of rivalry between us. It is definitely going to be a very tough match for us."

He called on the club's supporters to come out en masse to support the players to victory, adding, "I hope they will come out en masse to offer the same support they have always been given us all through the season."I want to say we are grateful to them and I believe that more of their support will spur us to winning the NPFL title and gain a Champions League ticket next season," he stated.